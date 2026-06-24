Morigaon Woman Dies After Dengue Attack

Guwahati: A woman from Assam's Morigaon district has reportedly died after contracting dengue, raising concerns among people of the area over the diagnosis and management of the disease.

The victim has been identified as Sagarika Deka, a resident of Gosorguri village in Morigaon district. As per family members, she began feeling unwell after returning from work around 7th June or 8th June and informed her family about her worsening health condition.

Her relatives initially took her to Morigaon Civil Hospital for treatment. However, the family alleged that no diagnostic tests were conducted despite her symptoms. As her condition deteriorated, she was later admitted to an ESIC hospital, where doctors reportedly diagnosed her with dengue.

After the diagnosis, Sagarika was referred to Metro Hospital for advanced treatment. She was admitted to the ICU, where she remained under medical supervision before succumbing to the illness on 23rd June .

Family members said Sagarika was the sole breadwinner of the household. After completing her Higher Secondary education, she worked at various private establishments to support her family, including her parents and brother.

Her death has plunged the family and friends into mourning while also raising concerns about the early detection and timely treatment of dengue cases during the ongoing monsoon season.