Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari felicitates national canoe sprint medallists

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: District Commissioner Anamika Tewari on Tuesday felicitated the medallists of Small Khelo India Centre, Morigaon, who showed excellent performances in the 36th National Canoe Sprint Championship 2026, held from June 12 to June 14 in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. The DC felicitated medallists Bikram Jyoti Konwar, Darshan Bordoloi, Gargi Priya Darshani Bordoloi, Pari Devi, Nibedita Bordoloi, and Arpita Bordoloi at her office’s chamber for their achievements in the championship.

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