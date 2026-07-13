Rameswar Teli Attributes Guwahati Flooding to Heavy Rainfall and Meghalaya Runoff

Guwahati: Today Assam Minister Rameswar Teli attributed the recurring flooding in Guwahati to heavy rainfall and the inflow of water from neighbouring Meghalaya, while declining to comment in detail on the alleged embezzlement of donations at a Ram Mandir.

Responding to questions about the city's flood situation, Teli said excessive rainfall, coupled with runoff from Meghalaya, was the primary cause of the widespread waterlogging witnessed in Guwahati.

"Flooding in Guwahati is caused by excessive rainfall. We have received heavy rain, and water also flows in from neighbouring states such as Meghalaya, creating further problems. Our government is working to address the situation. We want the accumulated water to drain quickly, and all officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) are working towards that," the minister said.

His remarks come amid renewed concerns over urban flooding in Guwahati after heavy monsoon showers triggered artificial flooding across several parts of the city, disrupting normal life and traffic movement.

When asked about the alleged embezzlement of donations at a Ram Mandir, Teli said the matter was already under investigation and refrained from making any further comments.

"The theft that took place there was a serious incident. Whatever happened was captured on CCTV, and the administration has taken the necessary steps. Therefore, I do not wish to comment further on the matter," he said.

Authorities continue to monitor the flood situation as civic agencies work to clear waterlogged areas and restore normalcy across the city.