Mortal Remains of Vietnam Boat Tragedy Victims Reach Home

Guwahati: Today morning, the mortal remains of 10 people from Tamil Nadu who lost their lives in the recent boat tragedy in Vietnam were brought back to the state , making the atmosphere of grief and mourning at airports in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The bodies were flown from Mumbai before being transported to their respective hometowns for the last rites.

Heart-rending scenes unfolded at Chennai Airport as family members, relatives and well-wishers gathered to receive the mortal remains of their loved ones. Many broke down in tears as the coffins arrived, bringing an end to days of anxious waiting following the tragic incident abroad.

Government ensured the smooth transfer of the bodies from the airport, while local authorities coordinated arrangements to facilitate their transportation to their native places.

The victims were among those who died in the boat accident in Vietnam, which claimed several lives. The tragedy has left families devastated, with relatives remembering the deceased and mourning their untimely loss.

The return of the victims' mortal remains marks a sombre moment for Tamil Nadu, as communities prepare to bid a final farewell to those who lost their lives in the overseas tragedy.