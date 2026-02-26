MoS Defence Sanjay Seth Inaugurates Restored Chungthang–Lachen Axis in North Sikkim

Guwahati: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday inaugurated the restored Chungthang–Lachen road axis and the 400-ft Bailey Suspension Bridge at Taram Chu, restoring critical connectivity to North Sikkim.
According to an official statement from PRO Defence, the restoration marks a major milestone in post-disaster recovery following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of October 2023, Cyclone Remal in June 2024 and the cloudbursts of May–June 2025.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) undertook the complex task after the vital route suffered extensive damage, cutting off remote communities and disrupting essential supplies for months.
“After sustained engineering efforts across challenging terrain and inclement weather, Project Swastik of BRO led by Brig Amit Sakhre cleared 96 landslides, constructed four major bridges, repaired two bridges and created numerous diversions, including fresh formation cutting of eight kilometres in treacherous terrain, to restore lines of communication,” the PRO Defence said.
It further added that BRO’s sustained efforts had earlier enabled the opening of the 7.5-km Naga–Toong stretch in October 2025, significantly improving access to North Sikkim.
Describing the work as a testament to the organisation’s commitment, the PRO Defence noted that the project required round-the-clock execution amid unstable slopes, frequent weather disruptions and multiple sinking zones.
Commenting on the same, the Minister said that the 400-feet-long Taram Chu Bridge and the 28-km Chungthang–Lachen road are significant milestones in our efforts to strengthen connectivity in North Sikkim.
"We are committed to continuing our support for the development of this region and ensuring the well-being of its people," he added.
He also expressed appreciation for the BRO’s service in restoring the crucial link.
The inauguration of these vital road connectivity assets is a major step towards Chief Minister of Sikkim's pledge towards "Atmanirbhar Sikkim- Viksit Bharat Vision".