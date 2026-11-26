Guwahati: Construction of the Shillong Western Bypass in Meghalaya remains incomplete three years after Package-I was awarded in 2023, with the project achieving 76 per cent physical progress, according to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The Shillong Western Bypass project continues to face delays, with construction yet to be completed despite reaching 76 per cent physical progress, according to information published on the NHIDCL website.

The latest site visit on 25th November found limited labourers present at the construction site. The observations come as the project approaches its scheduled completion deadline of March 2027.

Construction had reportedly remained suspended during the rainy season before resuming. However, the limited workforce observed during the latest visit raises questions about the pace of work on the remaining portion of the project.

The first package of the Shillong Western Bypass has a project cost of Rs 620 crore and covers a 12.80-km stretch. The road connects NH-06 near Ladumsaw to NH-106 and is being constructed as a two-lane road with paved shoulders.

Package-I was awarded in 2023 under Phase A of the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for North East (SARDP-NE). The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is responsible for executing the project and publishing its progress updates.

The Shillong Western Bypass is intended to reduce traffic congestion in Shillong by providing an alternative route for vehicles travelling towards Sohra and West Khasi Hills.

The bypass is expected to allow such vehicles to avoid entering the city, potentially reducing the movement of through-traffic within Shillong. The 12.80-km Package-I stretch forms part of this road infrastructure initiative. Its completion is therefore important to the project's stated objective of providing an alternative route around the city.

However, with physical progress recorded at 76 per cent, construction remains unfinished as the project moves towards its March 2027 scheduled completion

The project was awarded in 2023, meaning the construction has remained incomplete approximately three years after the award. The latest site observations on Wednesday, recorded limited labourers at the construction site, following the reported suspension of work during the rainy season.

With the project at 76 per cent physical progress, the remaining work will need to be completed within the scheduled timeframe.