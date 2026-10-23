Mumbai Mayor Receives Bomb Threat Email Targeting Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert, Amitabh Bachchan

Guwahati: The Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde received a bomb threat email, today morning targeting her office, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in the city.

The email threatened to target Dosanjh’s India Tour event, scheduled to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on 27th November . It also warned of attacks on three to four schools in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police conducted checks at the locations mentioned in the threat in accordance with standard operating procedures but found nothing suspicious. The police are investigating the incident and attempting to trace the sender. The threat marks the third such incident involving the Mayor, reports said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have denied permission for Dosanjh’s concert scheduled for 30th October at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing specific threat-related inputs and security concerns.

In a letter to ticketing partner BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) said the request to organise the Aura India Tour concert had been examined but could not be approved.

The letter cited security and law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season, along with other concerns.