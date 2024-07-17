Gujarat: Chandipura Virus Suspected in Deaths of 6 Children; Key Symptoms and Info

GUWAHATI: The Gujarat government announced that six children have died from a suspected Chandipura virus infection since July 10. So far, there have been a total of 12 suspected cases.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that out of the 12 patients, four are from Sabarkantha district, three from Aravalli, and one each from Mahisagar and Kheda. Additionally, two patients are from Rajasthan and one is from Madhya Pradesh, all of whom received treatment in Gujarat.

What is CHPV infection and how is it transmitted?

CHPV is a virus from the Rhabdoviridae family, which also includes the lyssavirus that causes rabies. It is transmitted by several types of sandflies, like Phlebotomine sandflies and Phlebotomus papatasi, as well as some mosquito species, such as Aedes aegypti (which also spreads dengue).

The virus lives in the salivary glands of these insects and can be passed to humans or other vertebrates, like domestic animals, through bites. Once infected, the virus can reach the central nervous system, potentially leading to encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain's active tissues.