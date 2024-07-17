Gujarat: Chandipura Virus Suspected in Deaths of 6 Children; Key Symptoms and Info

GUWAHATI: The Gujarat government announced that six children have died from a suspected Chandipura virus infection since July 10. So far, there have been a total of 12 suspected cases.
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that out of the 12 patients, four are from Sabarkantha district, three from Aravalli, and one each from Mahisagar and Kheda. Additionally, two patients are from Rajasthan and one is from Madhya Pradesh, all of whom received treatment in Gujarat.
What is CHPV infection and how is it transmitted?
CHPV is a virus from the Rhabdoviridae family, which also includes the lyssavirus that causes rabies. It is transmitted by several types of sandflies, like Phlebotomine sandflies and Phlebotomus papatasi, as well as some mosquito species, such as Aedes aegypti (which also spreads dengue).
The virus lives in the salivary glands of these insects and can be passed to humans or other vertebrates, like domestic animals, through bites. Once infected, the virus can reach the central nervous system, potentially leading to encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain's active tissues.
What are the symptoms of CHPV infection?
CHPV infection typically starts with flu-like symptoms such as sudden fever, body aches, and headaches. As the infection advances, it can cause changes in consciousness, seizures, and eventually lead to encephalitis.
Studies from India have found that other symptoms like difficulty breathing, bleeding tendencies, or anemia can also occur with CHPV infection.
After encephalitis sets in, the infection can worsen quickly, sometimes leading to death within 24-48 hours of hospitalization, as shown in studies.
Children under 15 years old have been found to be most susceptible to the virus.
How can the infection be managed?
Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine available for CHPV infection, so management focuses on treating the symptoms. It's crucial to control brain inflammation to reduce the risk of death.
The disease can progress swiftly; a patient might develop high fever in the morning and experience kidney or liver complications by the evening. This rapid progression makes symptom management challenging, according to pediatricians.
Which regions in India have been most affected?
CHPV infection was first identified in 1965 during an investigation into a dengue and chikungunya outbreak in Maharashtra. One of the largest outbreaks occurred during 2003-04 in states like Maharashtra, northern Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. During this period, these states reported over 300 deaths among children, marking a significant impact of the disease.
During the 2004 outbreak in Gujarat, the case fatality rate (CFR) was approximately 78%, whereas in Andhra Pradesh during the 2003 outbreak, the CFR was around 55%.
