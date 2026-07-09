Musically United to Host Charity Concert for Children Battling Cancer

Guwahati: Music will take centre stage for a noble cause as Musically United, a socio-cultural organisation, hosts a special cultural evening featuring renowned singer Lagnajita Chakraborty to raise funds for paediatric cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) in Guwahati.

The charity concert, titled "A Cultural Evening with Lagnajita Chakraborty", will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 6 pm onwards at ITA Machkhowa, Guwahati.

The event aims to generate financial support for children battling cancer at the city's premier cancer care institution while spreading awareness about the challenges faced by young patients and their families.

Organisers said the initiative seeks to bring together music lovers, philanthropists and the wider community to contribute towards a meaningful cause. The proceeds from the programme will go towards supporting paediatric cancer patients receiving treatment at Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute.

Lagnajita Chakraborty, known for her soulful Bengali and Hindi songs, will headline the evening with a live performance.

Promoting the event, Musically United has appealed to the public to join hands in supporting the initiative, carrying the message: "Let's come together for a cause that heals, hopes and inspires."

The organisers expressed hope that the event would not only provide quality entertainment but also inspire greater public participation in supporting children fighting cancer.