Musician Sumon Kalyan Dutta Passes Away, Leaves Music Fraternity in Mourning

Guwahati: Today morning musician and vocalist Sumon Kalyan Dutta, popularly known as SKD, passed away at his residence in Guwahati , leaving the music fraternity and fans across the Northeast in deep mourning. He was 59.

Dutta breathed his last at around 5:45 am after battling age-related health complications over the past few days. Earlier reports also stated that he had developed severe stomach pain due to gastritis, accompanied by vomiting, after which his condition deteriorated rapidly.

A familiar and much-loved figure in Guwahati's rock and western music scene, Dutta dedicated decades to entertaining audiences and nurturing the city's live music culture.

He began his musical journey with the band Crystal Palace before going on to perform with Moonwind. He later founded the SKD Music Band, a Guwahati-based group that earned widespread recognition for its multilingual and multi-genre performances, original compositions, energetic stage presence and distinctive fusion of musical styles. Dutta was also among the founding members of the iconic band Friends and played a significant role in shaping Guwahati's early rock music movement.

Known for his passion for western music and his electrifying live performances, Dutta remained closely associated with the local music scene throughout his career, inspiring generations of aspiring musicians. His contribution earned him immense respect and admiration within the artistic community.

Tributes have poured in from fellow musicians, friends and admirers, who remembered him not only for his exceptional musical talent but also for his humility, warmth and encouragement towards young artistes.

Expressing his grief, Devajit Lon Saikia wrote on social media, "Extremely shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of my dear friend and immensely popular vocalist, Sumon Kalyan Dutta, this morning. Words fail to express the sense of loss. Sumon was not just a gifted singer but a warm-hearted soul whose presence lit up every stage and every social gathering in Guwahati and beyond. His music, infectious smile, and friendship touched countless lives."

He further wrote, "This is a huge personal loss. He will be profoundly missed by the music fraternity and by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Adieu, Buddy. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

With his passing, Guwahati's music community has lost one of its most enduring and influential voices. He is survived by his family and a large circle of friends, colleagues and admirers.