Nepal Flash Flood Kills 157, More Than 750 Missing; 133 Indian Nationals Unaccounted For

Kathmandu: Nepal is facing a major humanitarian crisis after a massive flash flood swept through several parts of the country on Wednesday morning, killing at least 157 people and leaving more than 750 missing, including 133 Indian nationals.

The devastating flood, which originated near the Nepal-Tibet border, washed away bridges, damaged hydropower projects and affected communities across several districts. Nepal authorities said the disaster began after a sudden surge of water entered the Trishuli River through the Bhote Koshi at Timure in Rasuwa district.

Possible Glacial Outburst Linked to Earthquake

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told Parliament that an earthquake struck the Tibet region at around 8:37 am local time, while reports of flash flooding emerged just three minutes later. The sequence of events has raised the possibility that tremors triggered a glacial outburst or related geological event.

According to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, a rockslide and swelling of the Lhende River along the Nepal-Tibet border contributed to the sudden flooding.

The floodwaters travelled along the river system, affecting areas in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East, with the devastation extending nearly 200 kilometres from Kathmandu.

Videos from affected areas showed torrents of muddy water, rocks and debris sweeping through settlements and infrastructure.

133 Indians Among Missing

The disaster has also raised serious concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Nepal. At least 133 Indians are reported to be missing, including around 50 pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and assured him of India's full humanitarian assistance. Shah thanked Modi for expressing solidarity and offering support.

India has already dispatched the first tranche of relief supplies to Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency contact numbers for Indians seeking information or assistance: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has also issued a helpline at 0086 185 1428 4905, which is available through WhatsApp.

Rescue Operations Underway

Nepalese authorities have intensified rescue and relief operations, with the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police deployed across affected areas.

Around 100 people have been rescued so far, with 30 receiving treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

The disaster has caused extensive damage to infrastructure. Nineteen motorable bridges have reportedly been washed away, while eight operational hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 354 MW and five projects under construction have been damaged in Nuwakot and Rasuwa.

At least 80 security personnel, including 44 Nepal Army personnel, are also reported missing from various locations.

China Launches Search and Rescue Efforts

The disaster has also affected areas on the Chinese side of the border, where three people have reportedly died and 265 remain missing, according to Chinese state media.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered an all-out search and rescue operation and directed authorities to strengthen monitoring and early-warning mechanisms while remaining alert to possible secondary disasters.

Around 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People’s Armed Police have been deployed to the affected border port to assist with emergency response operations.

Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extensive property damage caused by the flash floods.

Authorities in Nepal and China continue to conduct rescue operations as efforts remain focused on locating missing people, assisting survivors and assessing the full extent of the devastation.