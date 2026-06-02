Myanmar Assures India On Security Concerns; PM Modi Pushes For Stronger Bilateral Cooperation

Guwahati: Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing on 1st June, has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi his assurance that Myanmar would not permit any activities that would be detrimental to the security interests of India. The guarantee was made in the context of comprehensive dialogue between the two leaders to boost bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Min Aung Hlaing is visiting India on a five-day trip, the first of his visit since he took office as President after Myanmar's recent parliamentary elections.

Both leaders discussed cooperation in various fields such as trade, defence, energy, connectivity, healthcare, education and new technologies like artificial intelligence during the meeting. They also highlighted the necessity of accelerating the implementation of key connectivity projects which are the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Project and Trilateral Highway between India, Myanmar and Thailand.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Prime Minister Modi had expressed concerns about armed groups operating near the India-Myanmar border while briefing the reporters after the talks. He pointed out the effect of cross-border insurgency-related activities, military operations and the flow of refugees on the northeastern states of India.

The Myanmar President "reaffirmed" his government's pledge to preventing the use of Myanmar's territory by activities that are "inimical to India's security interests," Misri said.

The two leaders also discussed about the current peace process in Myanmar, which includes efforts to reconcile the various ethnic groups and ensure peace and stability in the nation. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's support to the territorial sovereignty and territorial integrity of Myanmar and emphasized dialogue and inclusive engagement of all concerned to solve the internal issues of the country.

When asked questions about Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under detention, Misri stated that the discussion took place in the context of overall Myanmar's peace and national reconciliation process.

India and Myanmar share a 1,640km border in the north-eastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Security cooperation and good border management remain the core components of bilateral relations.

On 31st May, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also met President Min Aung Hlaing to discuss bilateral ties and regional security issues.