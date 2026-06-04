Mystery Surrounds Death of Newlywed Woman in Goalpara; Family Alleges Murder by Husband and In-Laws

Goalpara, Assam: A newly married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Assam’s Goalpara district, with her family alleging that she was poisoned and murdered by her husband and in-laws.

The incident occurred in the village of Meserbhita under Lakhipur Police Station, moreover people were shocked and worried about the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Samina Khatun, a resident of Nidanpur village. According to family members, Samina married Rakibul Hussain of Meserbhita nearly three months ago. Her relatives alleged that she had been subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment by her husband and his family since the marriage.

Samina's family found out about her death on June 3, sparking more controversy. The family members of the deceased also alleged that her husband and other family members ran away after informing them of the incident, casting doubt on the circumstances of her death.

The controversy intensified after Samina’s family was informed about the incident on 3rd June. Relatives of the deceased further claimed that her husband and other family members fled after notifying them of the incident, raising serious suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Alleging that the death was a premeditated act, the victim’s family claimed that Samina was forced to consume poison. They have called for arrest of all the alleged persons involved and stern legal action against the accused.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and are examining all possible angles related to the case. Police said the cause of death would be determined only after receiving the post mortem examination report and the investigation is concluded.

More details are awaited as the investigation progresses.