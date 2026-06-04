Maibang Police OC Himangshu Jyoti Gohain Honoured with DGP’s Commendation for Outstanding Service

Guwahati: In recognition of his exemplary service and professional excellence, Himangshu Jyoti Gohain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maibang Police Station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, has been awarded a commendation letter by the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam.

The honour was given in recognition of Gohain's key role in a successful police action that resulted in the arrest of a man accused and the recovery of an AK-56 rifle, a magazine containing eight live rounds of ammunition and other incriminating materials.

The Assam DGP endorsed Gohain's professional competence, dedication to duty, and crucial role in ensuring law and order in the state in the letter of commendation. The recognition reflects his dedication to good policing and public safety.

In reply, Gohain expressed his gratitude for this honour and acknowledged the efforts and dedication of the Assam DGP while serving the department. He announced that the recognition will motivate him to be even more dedicated, sincere, and loyal in fulfilling his duties.

It's an honour and a privilege I'm deeply humbled by. It makes me feel to serve with more commitment and responsibility," said Gohain.

He also extended his appreciation to his colleagues, well-wishers, and members of the public for their unwavering support and encouragement.

The commendation has been widely welcomed by residents and members of the police fraternity, who described it as a well-deserved recognition of Gohain’s professionalism, integrity, and dedication to public service.

The award reflects the Assam Police's dedication to promoting exemplary conduct and acknowledging the efforts of its members who play a pivotal role in ensuring peace, security, and efficient policing in the state.