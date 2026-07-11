Mystery Surrounds Young Woman's Death in Biswanath Chariali

Guwahati: The mysterious death of a 23-year-old woman inside her home at Balipukhuri, Biswanath district has sparked widespread concern, with police launching an investigation into allegations of murder.

The deceased has been identified as Mamoni Bhumij Bora age 23. Her body was found inside the house in a pool of blood under suspicious circumstances.

As per her husband, Pranjal Bora, Mamoni died by suicide after allegedly hanging herself. However, her mother and other family members have strongly rejected the claim, alleging that she was murdered in a premeditated attack.

The family further alleged that before police arrived at the scene, Pranjal Bora had removed the noose from Mamoni's neck, raising further suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the deceased's family, the couple had been involved in frequent disputes in recent days over the husband's alleged communication with another woman. Following one such argument, Mamoni had returned to her maternal home at Japoubari on Friday.

Today morning, Pranjal reportedly persuaded her to return to their residence at Balipukhuri. A short while later, the incident took place.

Mamoni's family also alleged that she had previously been subjected to repeated physical and mental abuse by her husband. They claimed that Pranjal's family had never accepted their marriage, as the couple had married for love and Mamoni belonged to the Adivasi community. As a result, the couple had reportedly been living separately from Pranjal's family.

Upon receiving information, a team from Jinjia Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have launched a detailed investigation and have detained three persons for questioning. They have been identified as Pranjal Bora (the husband), Lakshyapati Bora (the father-in-law), and Ramen Bhuyan, a young man employed at the house.

Police said the exact cause of Mamoni's death will be established only after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation. Police are examining all aspects of the case to determine whether it was a case of suicide or a planned murder.