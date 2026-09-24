N Biren Singh Proposes Confining SoO Cadres to Camps Amid Manipur Violence

Guwahati: The former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has proposed that armed cadres of groups under Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements and those engaged in peace talks be confined to their designated camps, along with their weapons, for two to three months as an initial measure to curb violence in the state.

Today, Singh met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan in Imphal and discussed the security situation in the hill districts. He later told reporters that he had also suggested statewide security operations against armed groups and unauthorised weapons during the proposed period.

Singh said the violence in the hill districts since February had claimed 58 lives and resulted in the burning of 40 to 50 villages, figures he attributed to his assessment.

He proposed identifying cadres covered by SoO arrangements or involved in peace talks and keeping them at designated camps with their weapons. He also suggested operations to recover unauthorised weapons and act against armed groups operating outside existing arrangements.

Singh further called for the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and an update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said the proposed measures could help address the continuing violence and issues he associated with illegal immigration.