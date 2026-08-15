Nabajit Das Death Investigation Takes New Turn, Vehicle Owner Detained in Nagaon

Guwahati: The investigation into the death of Sub-Inspector Nabajit Das, on 14th Aug officer-in-charge of the Laisong Police Outpost in Dima Hasao, has taken a new turn after investigators reportedly identified a possible link between the vehicle involved in the incident and a drug trafficking case.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-02-AJ-4335, allegedly struck Das during a naka-checking operation in Laisong. The vehicle is reportedly owned by Abdul Quddus, a resident of Juria in Nagaon district.

After the development, a team of Dima Hasao Police reportedly travelled to Juria and took Quddus into custody for questioning as part of the investigation.

Quddus is allegedly an accused in a drug trafficking case and has reportedly been named in multiple cases. It has also been alleged that three of his sons have been booked in cases relating to robbery and drug trafficking.

Police are examining the circumstances in which the vehicle was present in Laisong and its alleged involvement in the fatal incident. Investigators are also looking into whether Das’s death was solely a road accident or whether other factors were involved.

More details are awaited.