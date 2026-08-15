Dima Hasao: Assam Police Sub-Inspector Dies in Road Accident a day before I-Day

Guwahati: An Assam Police Sub-Inspector died in a road accident in Dima Hasao district late on Friday night while he was on duty.The deceased has been identified as Sub-Inspector Nabajit Das aged 38, a resident of Udalguri. He was serving as the officer-in-charge of the Laisong Police Patrol Post under Mahur Police Station in Dima Hasao.

As per preliminary reports, Das was conducting a checkpoint operation when he was hit by a four-wheeler. The driver allegedly fled the scene immediately after the incident. Das was critically injured in the collision and was rushed to Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Das had previously served at Bokoliaghat and Diphu police stations in Karbi Anglong district. Police have reportedly initiated efforts to trace the vehicle and identify the driver involved in the accident.

Further details are awaited.