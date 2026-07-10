Naga, Kuki-Zo Groups Trade Charges After Two Villages Burn in Noney, Manipur

Guwahati: Tensions have escalated in the Nungba sub-division of Manipur's Noney district after Nungthut and Khongmol villages were set on fire on 8th July , involving Naga and Kuki-Zo civil society organisations to level allegations against one another while calling for immediate government intervention.

The Nungba Area Village Authority Association , which represents Naga villages in the region, condemned what it described as firing from Nungthut village towards neighbouring Rongmei Naga villages on 8th July . In a statement, the association termed the alleged firing as "reckless and irresponsible" and asserted that the Naga community would not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation.

NAVAA urged all communities to refrain from escalating tensions, respect customary territorial boundaries, and resolve disputes through lawful dialogue. It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and safeguarding the rights of civilians.

Responding to the allegations, the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki-Zo organisation, claimed that heavily armed cadres of the NSCN-IM, assisted by the ZUF (Kamson faction), were responsible for setting Nungthut and Khongmol villages ablaze.

As per CoTU, the attacks took place at around 4.30 pm on 8th July while Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and the United Naga Council (UNC) were holding talks in Senapati on resolving the ongoing economic blockade.

The organisation alleged that nearly 30 households in Nungthut and 15 households in Khongmol were affected by the arson. It also linked the incident to the alleged torching of Leikot village on 2nd July .

CoTU further claimed that repeated appeals for adequate security deployment in vulnerable areas had gone unanswered, leaving Kuki-Zo villages exposed to attacks.

Both NAVAA and CoTU have appealed to the state and Central governments to intervene immediately to prevent further violence and restore peace in the region.

CoTU also urged the Centre to deploy additional security forces in vulnerable hill areas and take action against the NSCN-IM and the ZUF (Kamson faction), alleging that the activities of the two groups continue to pose a threat to Kuki-Zo villages.