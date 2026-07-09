Manipur Intensifies Counter-Insurgency Operations After Civilian Killings and Assam Rifles Ambush

Guwahati: The Manipur government has intensified its counter-insurgency operations across the state, with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh vowing to bring to justice those responsible for the abduction and murder of six Naga civilians, while Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam announced a revamped security strategy following the recent deadly ambush on Assam Rifles personnel in Ukhrul district.

Addressing protesters at Namdilong in Imphal West district, the Chief Minister said security agencies are actively pursuing five militants suspected of involvement in the killing of the six civilians.

The victims were abducted from Leilon (Vaiphei) village in Kangpokpi district on 13th May, and their bodies were recovered nearly a month later. The incident caused panic across Manipur, prompting protests and an indefinite economic blockade along National Highway-2 (NH-2) called by the United Naga Council (UNC).

Khemchand said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leading the investigation, limiting the scope of direct intervention by the state government. However, he assured that the administration is extending full cooperation to the central agency to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to restoring peace, the Chief Minister said lasting normalcy cannot be achieved while illegal weapons remain in circulation. He stressed that the state would continue its drive to recover all illegally held arms, irrespective of the community or group involved.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a major overhaul of its counter-insurgency strategy following the 6th July ambush near Nungshangohong village in Ukhrul district, in which two Assam Rifles personnel were killed.

The attack claimed the lives of Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Rifleman C.M. Singh of the 40 Assam Rifles and has been described by officials as one of the deadliest assaults on security forces in Manipur since the 2015 Chandel ambush.

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said the government has adopted a "new perspective" in its security operations, aimed at enhancing civilian protection while intensifying action against insurgent groups operating in the state.

After discussions with CRPF Director General G.P. Singh, the minister said the Centre has agreed to deploy the Central Reserve Police Force's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a specialised jungle warfare unit, to strengthen operations against militants in difficult terrain.

Security has also been reinforced across Manipur, with coordinated operations involving central and state forces underway to dismantle insurgent camps, enhance area domination and strengthen intelligence-led counter-insurgency measures.