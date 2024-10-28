Nagaland: ANTA Wokha Unit Organises Annual General Meeting 2024

Wokha: The Wokha Unit of the All Nagaland Taxi Association (ANTA) organised their Annual General Meeting on Sunday at Wokha Town. The general meeting saw the presence of a large number of members of the association.

The Wokha Unit of the All Nagaland Taxi Association organised their annual general meeting at 1:00 PM on Sunday at the Conference Hall of Lotha Hoho ki Wokha Town. The meeting was led by T Rencemo Kikon, President of the ANTA Wolkha Unit. Initiating the discussions, the President welcomed all members to the annual general meeting and tabled various important topics for discussion and approval. The meeting began with a prayer by F Chibemo Yanthan (Auditor) ANTA Wokia Unit.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-2024 of the organisation was delivered by Lipenthung Ovung, general secretary and Mhoo Ezung finance secretary, The gathering then discussed several key topics pertaining to the problems faced by the members. Some of them are as follows.

All taxi fares will be as per the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Board Wokha approved rates. Financial aid for members will be as per Article 23 of the ANTA constitution. All Wokha-based taxis should get affiliated and obtain membership from the unit. No taxi will be allowed to ply without porter affiliation. They will continue resolutely on their previous statement of One Government, One Tax. They also passed the introduction of local taxi services in Wokha as per the approval of the RTA Board Wokha.