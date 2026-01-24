When Energy Becomes Poll Strategy

Come election time, politics turns into a test of stamina as much as strategy. The 24/7 campaigning, relentless travel, sound bites, social media messaging and backroom planning leave little room for pause. In this high-voltage atmosphere, energy itself becomes a political statement.
In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made that energy his signature. Just returning from his four day trip to Davos where he attended the World Economic Forum meeting Sarma without wasting a moment got back into the campaign trail.
From early-morning temple visits to late-night strategy meetings, Sarma has been omnipresent on the campaign trail in last one month.
Starting from Upper Assam, to Barak Valley, than to Dhubri followed by quick stops in tribal belts and tea garden areas he is crisscrossing the state as BJP’s sole campaigner for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
His schedule often stretches well beyond midnight, blending governance reviews with campaign speeches, press interactions and social media outreach.
Sarma’s campaign style is aggressive and tightly choreographed. He thrives on direct engagement—sharp one-liners, pointed attacks on opponents, and quick rebuttals to criticism. His digital presence mirrors this pace, with frequent updates, videos and posts designed to keep him constantly in the public eye.
For supporters, this high-energy approach projects decisiveness and control; for critics, it underscores a leader who rarely steps off the accelerator.
In contrast, opposition leaders in Assam appear to be running on a different rhythm. While Congress and other opposition parties have held rallies and meetings, their campaign momentum has often looked episodic rather than continuous. Senior leaders tend to focus on select constituencies, with fewer rapid-fire appearances across regions. Coordination issues, delayed announcements and a relatively muted social media presence have further diluted the sense of urgency.
The difference is most visible on the ground. Where Sarma’s campaign machinery moves like a well-oiled unit—ministers, MLAs and party workers echoing a unified narrative—the opposition has struggled to match the same intensity. Internal differences, leadership gaps and resource constraints have meant that their messaging often lacks the sharpness and immediacy that high-energy campaigns demand.
As elections approach, this contrast in energy levels could prove decisive. In a state as politically dynamic as Assam, visibility and momentum often shape public perception as much as policy promises. For now, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s relentless pace has set the tempo of the campaign, leaving opposition leaders with a clear challenge: not just to counter his arguments, but to match his stamina on the electoral battlefield.