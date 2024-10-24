Nagaland: Dimapur Sumi Council Call for a Stop to Anti-Social Activities

Dimapur: The Dimapur Sumi Council has expressed concerns regarding the increase in violence and anti-social activities done by the Sumi community of the state and asked the community to refrain from such activities in future as the same tarnishes the image of the community as a whole.

Following spite of the anti-social activities committed by members of the Sumi community of Nagaland, the Dimapur Sumi Council has called on the community to refrain from all such activities. It must be noted that the Dimapur Sumi Council is the apex organisation for the Sumi community in the Dimapur Urban Area and it has been mentioned that such activities put the community in a bad light while disrupting the peace, harmony and brotherhood of the Naga tribes.

The organisation also called on the entrants and family members of the younger generations of the community to teach them the importance of responsible behaviour both within and outside their families. They also went on to add that many recent actions by some members of the Sumi community have put the entire community in shame and embarrassment and asked them to refrain from such activities in the days to come.

The DSC has a total of 14 sectoral units within the Dimapur municipal area comprising approximately 10,000 households including both permanent and non-permanent residents.