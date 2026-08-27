Nagaland: DTO Building Collapses In Seconds At Tuensang

Guwahati: Today morning, the District Transport Office (DTO) building at Post Office Ward in Tuensang, Nagaland after a landslide triggered by prolonged rainfall. No casualties were reported as the building had already been vacated after being declared structurally unsafe.

On 23rd July , Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Tuensang chairman Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa issued an emergency demolition order after an inspection found severe structural damage and a risk of imminent collapse. The DTO was subsequently closed from 24th July , with driving licence issuance, vehicle registration, tax collection, permits and other services suspended.

The prolonged monsoon has severely affected the district. According to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), 49 families have been evacuated since 19th July , including 44 households below the DTO and five families from Post Office Ward and Bazar A Ward, amid landslides and land subsidence.

Land subsidence near the DTO site was reportedly continuing at six to eight inches a day. Two unsafe buildings had already been dismantled, while emergency demolition work on the DTO building was underway.

Relief camps have been established at Tuensang Town Hall, with emergency assistance provided to affected families.