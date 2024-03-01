Nagaland: Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench Introduces Online RTI Portal

NAGALAND : The Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court in Nagaland has made an online RTI portal available. As this groundbreaking initiative launched, it marks the first of its kind in the region, aims to speed up the availability of information and enable public participation in the legal process , the RTI portal was finally unveiled on the internet.

The first of its kind to be paperless e-RTI application process was initiated by Justice Baruah himself, signaling the court’s approval of the digital development which is a matter of pride for the state of Nagaland. As per Section 6 (1) of the Right to Information Act, individuals have the legal right to apply electronically.

Accessible through the dedicated "RTI" tab on the official website of the Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court, the online portal provides a user-friendly and paperless interface absolutely. Citizens of India can now seamlessly submit their RTI applications and initial hearings through internet banking or opting for online payment through UPI.

Thus looking ahead, the uptake of the online RTI system is expected to be expanded with will roll out the service to all district courts across the state of Nagaland in the near future , further democratizing the proceedings and increasing accountability in the judicial process. This initiative is a glaring example of progress of a North Eastern state of India to solve the issues of public governance and masses in general. The initiative is an eye opener for the changing dynamics of development in the northeastern belt of India connecting it with the mainland in terms of legal governance and rights and priviledges.

The online RTI portal launched by the Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court sets out a progressive step towards harnessing technology to improve legal process and ensure transparency in governance in the 19th century.