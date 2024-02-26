Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Non-Scientific Healing Practices

GUWAHATI: In a landmark move, the Assam assembly passed a legislation on Monday which will outlaw non-scientific healing practices in the state.

The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024 was passed on the final day of the ongoing budget session. The objective of this important bill is to foil traditional healing done with hidden motives.

The act aims to generate awareness in society regarding healthy, science-based information to shield human health from malicious and sinister practices that flourish on people's ignorance and ill-health.

Consequently, the intention of this act is to obliterate non-scientific therapeutic techniques that carry a hidden motive to exploit innocent people, as a result of which, the fiber of public health often takes a back seat in the society.