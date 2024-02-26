Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Non-Scientific Healing Practices

GUWAHATI: In a landmark move, the Assam assembly passed a legislation on Monday which will outlaw non-scientific healing practices in the state.
The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024 was passed on the final day of the ongoing budget session. The objective of this important bill is to foil traditional healing done with hidden motives.
The act aims to generate awareness in society regarding healthy, science-based information to shield human health from malicious and sinister practices that flourish on people's ignorance and ill-health.
Consequently, the intention of this act is to obliterate non-scientific therapeutic techniques that carry a hidden motive to exploit innocent people, as a result of which, the fiber of public health often takes a back seat in the society.
The passing of this law signifies that from now onwards, individuals will be barred from getting involved in any healing practices including claims of magical healing for treatment of any diseases, any disorder or any condition pertaining to human health directly or indirectly giving a false impression of treatment to cure diseases, pain or trouble to human health.
The legislation will prohibit individuals from taking part in any sort of advertisement pertaining to any kind of medicine, remedy directly or indirectly relating to any false claim to cure diseases through healing practices.
Offences committed under the provisions of the Bill would be cognizable and non-bailable.
Notably, in the case of the first offence, a person can face imprisonment of one year which may be extended up to three years with a hefty fine of Rs. 50000 or with both.
On the other hand, if a suspect is convicted, then he/she will be liable to face rigorous imprisonment which may extend up to five years, or with a fine of Rs.1 lakh or both.