Nagaland Governor Urges Youth to Explore Entrepreneurship Beyond Government Jobs

Guwahati: Today, Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav has urged young people in the state to look beyond government employment and develop skills that can help them pursue entrepreneurship and other livelihood opportunities.

Today, while addressing the State Level Youth Festival 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima Yadav said government jobs alone could not meet the aspirations of every young person and called for greater emphasis on skills, enterprise and self-reliance.

“Government employment alone cannot meet the aspirations of every young person. We must therefore be open to different pathways and opportunities,” Yadav said.

He encouraged young people to explore opportunities in digital technology, entrepreneurship, agriculture, tourism, handicrafts, creative industries and other emerging sectors.

The Governor said talent needed to be supported by practical skills, discipline, continuous learning and perseverance. He added that skills could be acquired not only through formal education but also through experience, mentorship and hard work.

Focus on Alternative Livelihoods for Athletes

Yadav also highlighted a skill-based economic sustenance initiative of the Youth Resources and Sports Department aimed at helping athletes develop alternative livelihood opportunities.

Under the initiative, 80 athletes have been trained in skills including crochet, floristry, pickle-making, baking and mobile phone repair.

The Governor praised the handmade products and creative works displayed by students of the State Sports Academy, stressing the importance of equipping sportspersons with skills that can support them beyond their sporting careers.

He described the youth festival as a platform for learning, interaction, creativity and personal growth, and encouraged participants from different districts to build friendships and learn from one another.