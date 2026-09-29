Zubeen Garg’s Two Bodyguards Nandeswar Bora, Paresh Baishya Granted Bail

Guwahati: Today, two personal security officers (PSOs) of singer Zubeen Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, have been granted bail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Today, the bail applications of Bora and Baishya were heard by the Gauhati High Court, along with that of Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case.

As per reports, the court granted bail to the two former PSOs after alleged procedural lapses were raised regarding the manner in which they were arrested by the investigating authorities.

The defence reportedly argued that the police had failed to follow the required procedures at the time of their arrests. The alleged lapses became a significant factor in the court’s consideration of their bail pleas.

Bora and Baishya, who had served as Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers, were arrested in connection with the disproportionate assets case and had remained in custody during the investigation.

Meanwhile, proceedings involving Tanmoy Phukan continued for the second consecutive day. Phukan had also appeared before the court on Monday as part of the ongoing proceedings.

The latest development comes as legal proceedings continue in cases linked to Zubeen Garg and the investigations surrounding them.