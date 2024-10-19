Nagaland Governor Visits Longleng, Interacts With District Administration

Kohima: La Ganesan, the Governor of Nagaland, on his visit to Longleng district, highlighted the government’s commitment to creating an environment that fosters growth.



On Friday, the district administration, heads of various departments, and civil society organizations hosted a brief program at DPDB Hall, Longleng, to honour the official visit of the Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan.

Addressing the gathering, the governor expressed his pleasure in visiting the district while highlighting the important aspects of development initiated in the state. He also pointed out the government’s commitment to creating an environment that fosters growth, prosperity, and well-being for every citizen. His speech focused on the immediate attention and action needed for several important aspects of water, health, sanitation, banking, and roads.



The governor urged the stakeholders to improve healthcare facilities, arguing that health is of vital importance and that a healthy population is the basic foundation of a thriving community. The governor said, “Facilities like providing clean water and sanitation are a fundamental right and called upon the concerned department to implement schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission, which will provide safe drinking water to every household.”





He also mentioned the importance of transportation for development and that banking services are vital for economic growth. The governor concluded his speech by urging the populace to uphold the law and empower them to collaborate with both the federal and state governments.





Deputy Commissioner, Longleng delivered the welcome address in the gathering, providing a brief overview of the district and outlining several significant proposals specific to the Longleng district. The Department of Education, Public Work Department (R&B), SBI branch Longleng, Medical Department, and PHED also presented a brief report about their respective departments, while the Phom People's Council gave a short speech afterwards.