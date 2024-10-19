Nagaland: Heath and Family Welfare Commissioner Chairs Meet of State TB Forum

Kohima: The Commissioner & Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Anoop Khinchi chaired the State TB Forum meeting to discuss steps to prevent tuberculosis outbreaks in the state. TB Cell officers and representatives of multiple NGOs also attended this meeting.

In a step towards achieving India's commitment to ending tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, which is five years ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target, the Nagaland State TB Forum recently called for a meeting to discuss the initiatives of social movements that focus on patient-centric and holistic care, driven by integrated actions, to help Nagaland become part of a TB-free India.





The gathering discussed and highlighted issues related to scaling up presumptive TB testing (relocation/decentralization of health and wellness centres), Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, advocacy communication and social mobilization, a shorter TPT regimen, and Cy-TB and TB Mukt panchayats. The meeting was held also to spread awareness against the stigma of discriminating against TB patients and transform the TB-recovered patients into champions by helping them conduct awareness camps.



Addressing the gathering, Anoop Khinchi said, "The State TB Forum has a huge responsibility; therefore, they have worked together to achieve the target and eliminate TB from Nagaland."



District TB cells should engage with their district legislators to participate in the TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan and assist the Department in raising awareness about TB as a curable disease, recommended the commissioner and secretary.



During World TB Day 2024, Thungchanbei M. Humtsoe, IEC Officer (NTEP), reported that 78 villages had declared themselves TB-free. He also reported that the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which provides community support to TB patients, has 347 individual donors, 14 NGOs, 2 elected representatives, 1 corporate, and 21 Ni-kshay Mitras.