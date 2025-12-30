Nagaland Minister Condemns Racial Attack on Tripura Student in Dehradun

Itanagar: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has condemned the alleged racially motivated attack on a Tripura student in Dehradun, asserting that the North Eastern states are an inseparable and integral part of India.
Reacting strongly to the incident, Along told reporters in Itanagar that such acts stem from ignorance and prejudice.
“One should think before speaking. I cannot blame an entire community, but those involved clearly lack understanding of the people of the North East. We do not consider ourselves Chinese, nor do we identify with such labels,” he added.
Stating that the North Eastern region is an integral part of the country, the minister said incidents like these reflect a lack of awareness.
“Our cultures and appearances may be different, but we are Indians. Such attitudes towards people from the North East are unacceptable,” he said.
Along also said that the accused should be made to understand the diversity and warmth of the region, adding, "If they come to Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh or any other state, they will see how welcoming our people are,” he said.
The incident involved 24-year-old Angel Chakma of Unakoti district in Tripura, who was allegedly attacked following an altercation at Selakui market in Dehradun on December 9. According to police, Angel and his younger brother Michael had a dispute with Suraj Khawas (22), a resident of Manipur currently staying in Dehradun, along with five of his associates.
During the altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted Angel using knives and brass knuckles. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on December 26.
Angel’s father, Tarun Chakma, who is posted with the Border Security Force (BSF) in Manipur, alleged that racial slurs were used during the assault. He claimed that the attackers referred to his son as “Chinese” before attacking him.
Meanwhile, police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the arrest of one accused who is still absconding. As per reports, a police team has been sent to Nepal in connection with the search.
According to the police, five of the six accused involved in the December 9 incident have been arrested, including two juveniles. The absconding accused has been identified as Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur district in Nepal.
Based on a complaint filed by Michael Chakma on December 12, police initially registered a case under Sections 115(2), 118 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing bodily harm and criminal intimidation. Following Angel’s medical examination, Section 109, relating to attempt to murder, was added.
After Angel succumbed to his injuries, police further invoked Sections 103(1) for murder and 3(5) for joint liability under the BNS.
Apart from Suraj Khawas, the arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Negi (25) and Sumit (25).
Angel Chakma was a final-year MBA student at a university in Dehradun.