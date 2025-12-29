Protest in Jagiroad Erupts Against Attacks on Religious Minorities in Bangladesh

Jagiroad: A strong protest was held at Boha in Jagiroad against the ongoing violence, killings, harassment, and forced religious conversions of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The protest was organised by the Barpak Regional Committee of Bengali Parishad Assam.

As part of the agitation, the protesters took out a rally carrying an effigy of Mohammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. The effigy was garlanded with sandals and later burned as a mark of protest. The area echoed with slogans such as “Bangladesh government beware,” “Mohammad Yunus murdabad,” “Fundamentalist Mohammad Yunus hai hai,” and “Justice for the Dipu Dasa family.”

The protesters strongly condemned the alleged atrocities against minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh and described them as inhuman and unacceptable. They demanded that the Government of India take strong and appropriate steps to stop such violence and ensure the safety and rights of religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

Speaking on the occasion, Bengali Parishad Assam central secretary Indrajit Das, Morigaon district committee adviser Birendra Das, Barpak regional committee secretary Dinbandhu Majhi, and social activist Anjan Das expressed deep concern over the situation. They said continuous silence and inaction would only encourage further violence and urged immediate diplomatic and humanitarian intervention.

More than a hundred people from Boha, Boha Barjari, Barpak, Bordoloni, and nearby areas participated in the protest. The demonstrators said they would continue to raise their voices until justice is delivered and the violence against minorities in Bangladesh comes to an end.