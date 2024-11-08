Nagaland: NDPP Welcomes Creation of New District Meluri

Kohima: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has expressed appreciation regarding the decision of the state government’s decision towards the creation of the 17th District of Nagaland named Meluri.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party congratulated the people of Meluri and wished them all the very best as they began the journey as a new district. NDPP also expressed hope that this unity and brotherhood would continue in the days to come.

NDPP has expressed gratitude to the chairman and the members of the 16th Finance Commission of India for visiting the state and holding meetings with the state government, tribal bodies, civil society organisations, political parties and the business community.

The party said that the recommendations of the commission were of utmost importance in deciding the future of the Country’s economy for the next five years which affects the overall development of the States, especially the resource strapped smaller States like Nagaland.

NDPP also expressed confidence that after hearing all the submissions made by the stakeholders, the recommendations of the Commission would be favourable for the growth and development of the State. They also thanked all parties and organisations for keeping the interests of the state at the foremost.