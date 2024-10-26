Nagaland Police Arrest NSCN-K Members Over Alleged Assault and Theft From a Student

Kohima: Dimapur Police detained three configurations of NSCN- K (Khango) over the alleged assault and theft from a B.Com. a second-year student from Dimapur Government College. According to reports, the incident took place in the Thakur Bari area of Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 10.

The assaulted student filed a written FIR on October 10 at Suburban Police Station stating that he was interrupted in the Thakur Bari Area by three unknown culprits roughly at 3:50 am while he was on his way to take part in a marathon event.

The suspected culprits reportedly stopped the student near the Thakur Bari area. They allegedly assaulted him and also stole his mobile phone and all the cash he had. The accused managed to flee with the particulars shortly after stealing and before any help could arrive.

During an inquiry through electronic surveillance and human intelligence, suspects were determined and placed under surveillance, and, after attesting with sources, an operation was conducted by the Suburban Police Station platoon on Tuesday, during which three persons were restrained from different locales in and around Dimapur city.

Based on the details handed, the three suspects were identified as Phushito Yeptho, Akheto Shohe, and Vikiho Aye. They were all linked as members of the NSCN-K (Khango) body.