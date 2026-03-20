Nagaland Police Issues Advisory for Travellers to Assam Amid Poll Checks

Dimapur: Nagaland Police has asked people travelling to Assam to remain cautious as the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force in the neighbouring state due to the upcoming assembly elections.
In a press note, police said surveillance and checking have been stepped up at inter-state borders and other sensitive locations by election authorities and security agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.
The advisory pointed out that there have been cases where travellers faced trouble during checking due to lack of awareness about election-related rules.
Police said people should avoid carrying large amounts of cash without proper documents, as it could lead to questioning or even seizure. Those carrying valuables like gold or silver have also been asked to keep valid proof to avoid complications.
The advisory further cautioned against carrying political materials such as posters or pamphlets without permission, warning that it may invite legal action.
Travellers have also been told to be ready for multiple checks on the way and to cooperate with officials by carrying valid identity cards and necessary documents.
Nagaland shares a long inter-state boundary of around 512 km with Assam, covering at least seven districts.
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4.