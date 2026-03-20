AGP Announces 26 Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections, 13 Muslim candidates in list

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has released its complete list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the most striking feature was the allotment of seats to 13 minority candidates
Party president Atul Bora will contest from Bokakhat, while senior leader Keshab Mahanta will represent Koliabor. Continuing its emphasis on women’s participation, the party has nominated Diptimoyee Choudhury from Bongaigaon.
Other candidates include Dipak Kumar Das (Barpeta), Bikash Saikia (Teok), Dr Tapan Das (Dimoria), Prithviraj Rabha (Tezpur), Dharmeswar Ray (Bajali), Prakash Chandra Das (Hajo–Sualkuchi), Prodip Hazarika (Sivasagar), Basanta Das (Naoboicha), Jibesh Rai (Bilasipara), Karim Uddin Borbhuyan (Sonai), Ikbal Hussain (Karimganj South), Zabed Islam (Mankachar), Abdul Rahim Zibran (Goalpara East), Jakir Hussain Laskar (Algapur Katlichera), Sahabuddin Mazumdar (Binnakandi), Jakir Hussain Farazi (Rupahihat), Sahidul Islam (Srijangram), Khalilur Rahman (Lahorighat), Saddam Hussain (Chenga), Dr Tara Prasad Das (Paka Betbari), Nurul Islam (Chamaria), Abu Sha Shadi Hossain (Jaleswar), and Mehtabul Haque (Gauripur).
A party which was born out of the historic Assam agitation which was against illegal infiltration in the state giving tickets to 13 minority Muslim candidates have sparked a row on shifting preferences of the regional party.