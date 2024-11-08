Nagaland: Preparations Underway for the Upcoming Ahuna Festival

Kohima: The Zunheboto Town Council (ZTC) and the Sumi Hoho have initiated the preparations for the upcoming Ahuna Festival in the region. They have also initiated the renovation of key projects to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and make it memorable for both the locals and the visitors.

The Zunheboto Town Council mentioned that it is addressing infrastructure improvements, including filling potholes and repainting restroom facilities at the District Sports Complex. These efforts aim to create a more welcoming environment for the Ahuna Festival, which will be organised from November 11 to 14 and is expected to draw both locals and visitors.

The Ahuna Festival is a key event in the cultural calendar of Nagaland’s Sumi community. It will feature traditional activities and performances showcasing the rich heritage of the Sumi Naga people. Advisor for Food and Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology K. Tokugha Sukhalu will be the chief guest of the event.

Zunheboto Town Council officials expressed their enthusiasm for hosting the festival, emphasizing the importance of creating a vibrant and hospitable setting to celebrate Sumi traditions.