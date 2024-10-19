Nagaland: Themsao Khiamnuingan Honoured at GWI Conclave

New Delhi: Themsao Khiamnuingan from Nagaland received a prestigious honour at the Global Women Inspiration Award and Conclave 2024 organised in New Delhi.



Themsao Khiamniungan, founder of Alomei Cosmetics in Nagaland, received recognition at the Global Women Inspiration Award and Conclave 2024, a prestigious event honouring women's leadership in India.



The event was organized by Hypedge Network India and the I CAN Foundation in New Delhi. The prestigious event highlighted the remarkable potential leadership of women in India while boosting and showcasing their courage, commitment, and confidence across various regions and fields. This event also welcomed numerous potential entrepreneurs from across the country.



Themsao holds certifications in skin cosmetology and cosmetic formulation, has a degree in civil engineering, and has successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship.

The reports stated that “this award recognizes her significant achievements and contributions to national and societal development. As a role model for women, she is a deserving recipient of this honour.”