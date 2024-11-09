Nagaland: Tokhu Emong Celebrations Conclude at Wokha

Wokha: The Tokhu Emong celebration concluded at the local ground in Wokha with S. Supongmeren Jamir, MP Lok Sabha, Nagaland, expressing warm greetings to the Lotha community.

Jamir praised the progressive vision of Lotha ancestors for creating a festival focused on forgiveness and renewing relationships. He pointed out that the present generation has lost the true nature of the celebration and called on the congregation to rediscover the traditional practices and culture of their ancestors.

Jamir asked the community to maintain unity and foster healthy competition in their service to the Naga community, especially the Lothas while praising their skills and thoughtful actions. He also reminded the audience that the Tokhu celebration existed before Christianity, with ancestors practising religious and significant traditions.

He further urged the congregation to embrace Tokhu Emong to foster true unity and receive blessings. Supongmeren Jamir flagged off an ambulance for the Lotha Community, passing it on to the Lotha Hoho through the local area development fund of the Lok Sabha.

The event was celebrated by cultural dances performed by groups from Assam and Manipur, folksongs by the Ao Union Wokha Town, demonstrations of Naga-style wrestling, and a final tug-of-war match between Zuvotong Colony and Midland Colony, with the latter rising as the Tokhu Emong 2024 champion.

Echungbemo, SDO civil Wokha, guest of honor, graced the closing event of Tokhu Emong and the musical night.