Nagaland: Unidentified Dead Body Recovered on Wokha Merapani Road

Kohima: In a disturbing development, an unidentified dead body was recovered from the side of a key road in the state of Nagaland. An investigation is underway to detect the identity of the victim and the conditions leading to the unfortunate death of the person.

A truck driver moving on the Wokha Merapani Road which connects Assam and Nagaland, on Sunday afternoon discovered a dead body lying on the road. Shocked by the development, the driver immediately informed the Bhandari Police Station about the discovery. The body was found at a distance of about two kilometres from Bhandari town towards Merapani.

A police team arrived at the location soon and sent the body to the Bhandari Community Health Center. It was speculated that the age of the victim was in the late 30s. Locals expressed suspension regarding the possible involvement of foul play in the whole incident and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

Local police have initiated an investigation regarding the incident. They have not been able to uncover any clue that could reveal the victim’s identity and how he died.