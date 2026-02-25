Nagaland University Research Bats for Ecotourism to Tackle Human–Tiger Conflicts

Lumami (Nagaland): A fresh study by researchers from Nagaland University has flagged community-driven ecotourism as a practical solution to the growing human–tiger conflict in Uttarakhand, particularly in buffer regions surrounding Jim Corbett National Park.
The research proposes a layered mitigation framework that integrates ecotourism initiatives, active participation of local communities and geospatial analysis to manage the rising number of human–tiger encounters.
According to the study, friction between people and wildlife has intensified in recent years due to ecological pressures, climate change effects and expanding human activity.
The authors stressed that long-term coexistence will require coordinated conservation efforts supported by technology and community engagement.
Uttarakhand, home to a significant tiger population and diverse ecosystems, has witnessed a steady increase in such encounters. Habitat fragmentation, encroachment and mounting pressure on natural resources have contributed to incidents resulting in human casualties, livestock losses and growing fear among residents, especially in Pauri, Almora and Nainital districts.
The research focused on the eastern transitional buffer of Jim Corbett National Park near Ramnagar and adjoining villages. Using data spanning 1991 to 2025, the team applied two GIS-based modules—ecological assessment and conflict mapping—to study shifts in land use, habitat conditions, population trends, tourism pressure and conflict patterns.
Based on the analysis, the landscape was divided into four conflict-risk categories: low, moderate, high and very high.
Welcoming the findings, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik said the study demonstrates how community-based ecotourism can reduce dependence on forest resources while improving livelihoods and promoting coexistence.
"The work reflects the university’s focus on practical, community-oriented environmental research," he added.
Prof. M. S. Rawat of the Department of Geography noted that shrinking habitats, rapid demographic changes, tourist inflow exceeding ecological carrying capacity and expanding infrastructure in eco-sensitive zones have driven a consistent rise in conflicts. The study estimates that human–tiger conflict incidents have been increasing by about three per cent annually, with very high-risk zones expanding the fastest.
Co-author Dr. Pradeep Kumar Rawat of Asian International University recommended a comprehensive mitigation plan centred on ecotourism in identified hotspots. Suggested measures include awareness campaigns in vulnerable areas, use of conflict-risk mapping for planning, promotion of responsible tourism and scientific land-use management along with protective barriers in high-risk pockets.
Emphasising livelihood gains, co-author Ms. Ananya Rawat of Amity Institute of Forestry and Wildlife said ecotourism initiatives can help ease conflict by creating alternative income sources, boosting conservation awareness and supporting balanced development in eco-sensitive regions.
She also highlighted the need for habitat restoration, early warning systems and community vigilance.
The study, published in Springer’s Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, draws on field surveys, interviews with affected families and forest department records to generate detailed hotspot maps intended to aid planners and policymakers.
Researchers identified unregulated urban expansion, infrastructure growth and socio-economic pressures as major drivers of the rising conflict trend. They said the findings could help wildlife managers refine conservation strategies, enhance community safety and steer sustainable development in vulnerable buffer zones.