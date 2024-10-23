Nagaland Urban Development Department Issues Clarification Regarding Nagaki City

Kohima: The Urban Development Department of Nagaland stated that Incubation City is a competition-based scheme under the 15th Finance Commission grant of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, in which two cities in the North Easteasten States and seven other cities in the rest of India are to be selected.

The Nagaland Government decided to participate in the competition and submitted a proposal for the Nagaki City at Chathe Valley under the Chumoukedima district. This was incorporated in the Budget Speech (2024-25) of the Finance Minister. Further, the Government's intention to set up Nagaki as a planned city was mentioned in both the Republic Day (2024) and the Independence Day Speeches (2024). The project is to be funded by the GoI, the Nagaland Government and willing private investors with preference to local investors. There is no proposal to avail loan from any lending institution.

It said that the land will be acquired as per the existing law in the State through the Deputy Commissioner, who is the competent authority to acquire land. The land rates will be fixed by the district authority with the approval of the Government, as is done in all other matters of acquisition.

As per the Master Plan, out of the 330 Hectares Incubation area, about 40-50% of the total area will be required for the provision of public amenities and common services such as roads, parks, drains, hospitals, schools, Police, Fire Services, etc. It is proposed that the Government will compensate and acquire the required area and the remaining land shall be retained by the respective land owners, it added.

The Urban Development Department also clarified that the selection of site has been done keeping in view of the strategic location, existing connectivity, topography of the land and scope for future expansion, it added.