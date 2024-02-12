Nagaland: Zunheboto Farmers Empowered Through Scientific Beekeeping Training in Nagaland

NAGALAND: In a recent program organised in Zunheboto district in Dimapur in order to strengthen sustainable livelihood opportunities among farmers. The All India Integrated Research Project on Bee Pollinators was conducted in collaboration with ICAR School of Agricultural Sciences, Medziphema, University of Nagaland.

The primary objective of the program in Kitami village was to promote industrial development and allocate the necessary funds for beekeeping. A pioneer in beekeeping programs in Nagaland was established by the Nagaland Beekeeping Mission in the year 2007, making it as the first state in the country to engage in free-range beekeeping.

The mission has become important for the promotion of sustainable beekeeping in the Host country. The training session organized encapsulates the modern ant techniques. The farmers were also instructed on the importance of using scientific bee boxes and other advanced equipment for rearing Apis cerana and stingless bees that emphasizes the extravagant affairs of these methods over the age old traditional practices.

Throughout the workshop the participants received in-depth learning and information sharing on various topics as for instance bee biology, bee life, seasonal roles, diseases and pests, queen training, bee diversification etc. The quality management of honey, wax, pollen , bee venom, royal jelly and propolis were also emphasized with the importance of value addition in the production of bee products.

Additionally the farmers have realized the important role of bees as important chemical fertilizers in enhancing the yield of vegetables, fruits and oils.

The aim of the program is to find out the relationship between bee pollen and agricultural productivity that gave participants a deeper understanding of the relationship between prevelant beekeeping and food security. There was a positive participation of over 75 farmers in the program from Kitami and adjacent villages in Pughoboto subdivision of Zunheboto district in Nagaland.

The program is a concerted effort to empower rural communities through modern agricultural practices made by AICRP-HB&P sponsored Northeast Hill Region Program by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi. It also opens up avenues for growth and sustainable economic well-being in the region.