New Jersey Bohag Bihu Event Witnesses Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg Through “Abhirag”

In New Jersey, members of the North-East Indian American Cultural Organization celebrated Bohag Bihu, where a deeply moving cultural highlight emerged in the form of a lyrical dance production titled “Abhirag,” paying tribute to celebrated Assamese singer and composer Zubeen Garg.

The performance, staged during the grand Bihu festivities, drew strong emotional responses from the audience for its artistic portrayal of Garg’s musical journey and cultural impact. The celebration brought together members of the Assamese diaspora, showcasing a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary performances to mark Bohag Bihu.

Conceptualized as an homage to Zubeen Garg’s enduring musical legacy, “Abhirag” combined expressive storytelling with classical and folk-inspired choreography. The piece was choreographed and performed by Dipleena Sharma Patnaik, alongside Satarupa Borkotoky and Priyanka Bharali, whose coordinated stage presence added depth and elegance to the presentation.

Audience members described the performance as one of the most memorable segments of the evening, noting how it successfully blended nostalgia, emotion, and cultural pride. The tribute not only honored Garg’s contribution to music but also reinforced the cultural identity of the Assamese community abroad through the spirit of Bohag Bihu.