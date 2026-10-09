Nagaon Bypoll: Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Confidence in BJP Victory

Guwahati: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance as counting continued for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election .Responding to questions from the media, Sarma said the BJP had received around six lakh fewer votes than expected, according to the party’s estimates. He also asserted that the Congress would finish in third place, adding that the outcome would be favourable for the BJP regardless of the final result.

Counting for the Nagaon by-election began at 8 am on Friday at two centres, with postal ballots taken up first.

Polling for the by-election was held on 6th October , recording a voter turnout of 76.19 per cent. A total of 15 candidates contested the election. The candidates included Sharma, Bora and Ajmal, among others.

The by-election has drawn attention in Assam’s political circles, with the BJP and Congress among the parties seeking to secure the seat.

The final outcome will determine the winner of the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, with the counting process expected to establish the candidates’ standings as votes are tallied.