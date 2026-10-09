Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll till 10am : BJP’s Debashish Sharma Leads by Over 26,000 Votes

Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Debashish Sharma is leading in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam, securing 47,402 votes, according to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends .

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal was trailing with 21,107 votes, while Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora had received 6,544 votes.

Sharma was ahead of Ajmal by 26,295 votes, while his lead over Bora stood at 40,858 votes.

The bypoll has witnessed a three-cornered contest between Sharma, Ajmal and Bora.

Today, counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. Postal ballots were counted first, followed by votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs), in the presence of election officials and authorised representatives of the candidates.

The counting process is being conducted at two centres in Nagaon district. Votes from the Samaguri, Dhing and Rupahihat Assembly constituencies are being counted at Dawson Higher Secondary School, while those from Nagaon-Batadroba and Raha are being counted at Government Boys’ School.

The strong rooms were opened at 6 am in the presence of authorised representatives before counting commenced.