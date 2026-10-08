Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Dairy Plant in Jamugurihat

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Jamugurihat and inaugurated several industrial and infrastructure projects aimed at promoting employment and economic activity in the region.

During his visit, Sarma inaugurated a dairy processing plant of ‘Kanyaka’ at the Jamugurihat Marketing Society premises. The facility is expected to strengthen local dairy activities and create greater opportunities for people associated with the sector.

The Chief Minister later travelled to Dighali Chapori, where he inaugurated the Northeast’s first large-scale tile manufacturing industry of its kind. Addressing a public gathering, Sarma said the government would facilitate the establishment of several more industries on the protected land at Dighali Chapori.

He said the proposed industrial projects could generate employment for around 15,000 to 20,000 unemployed youths in the region.

At Chakighat, Sarma distributed land pattas covering 10 bighas each to 50 agricultural groups and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Special Relief Fund for around 550 members of the groups.

He also said additional support would be provided under the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom scheme for Naduar constituency. Himanta Biswa Sarma also inaugurated a swimming pool and marriage hall at Kanyaka Agricultural Farm.