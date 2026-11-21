Guwahati: A man from Nagaon district, identified as Jummauddin Ahmed, has been arrested by Khatowal Police over allegations that he married six women using different identities. Ahmed used multiple identities to marry women from different communities and concealed his actual identity during the marriages.

His first wife, identified as Ranju Musahary, also known as Farida Begum, reportedly lodged a complaint at Khatowal Police Station seeking action against him.

After the complaint, Khatowal Police arrested Ahmed from Sonaribali in Nagaon district. The precise date of his arrest and further details of the police investigation were not provided.

Ahmed is accused of using at least three different identities: Raju Bora, Utpal Bora and Utpal Saikia.

As per allegations, Ahmed married a Bodo woman from Tezpur in 2001 by introducing himself as Raju Bora. He allegedly went on to marry five other women from areas including Kaliabor, Karbi Anglong and Tezpur, reportedly using different names and concealing his identity.

Other locations mentioned in connection with the alleged marriages include Kaliabor and Karbi Anglong. The allegations suggest that he used different identities while marrying women from different communities.

These documents reportedly included driving licences, PAN cards and bank passbooks. However, the available information does not establish whether these documents have been recovered or independently verified by investigators.

The alleged use of different names and documents forms part of the accusations raised in connection with the multiple marriages.