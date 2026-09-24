Nagaon : Three Burnt to Death, Two Critically Injured as Vehicle Catches Fire

Guwahati: Today, morning three people were burnt to death and two others critically injured after a vehicle caught fire after colliding with a streetlight pole in Nagaon .The accident took place at Kenapatty in Puranigudam when the vehicle, bearing registration number AR 01 W 5107, was travelling from Arunachal Pradesh towards Guwahati.

As per information, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a streetlight pole located in the middle of the road. The impact was followed by a massive fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle.

Five people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Three passengers were trapped inside and died after being burnt in the blaze, while two others sustained critical injuries.

The injured have been identified as Vikas Kumar and Sonu Kumar. They were shifted to Guwahati for further treatment and are reportedly in critical condition. The passengers were reportedly from Bihar. Preliminary information suggests that the three deceased had boarded the vehicle midway through the journey.

The vehicle was owned by Vikas Kumar, while Sonu Kumar was reportedly driving at the time of the accident.

Nagaon Police has lead an investigation.