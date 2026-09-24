Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails Assam Science City as One of India’s Best

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the Assam Science City, in Sonapur describing it as an exceptional destination where science is brought to life through innovative ideas and modern infrastructure.

In a post on social media, Sarma said the Science City was “an experience in itself”, highlighting its scale, concepts and the way scientific knowledge has been presented to visitors.

He said the facility was among the most advanced science centres in the country and described it as one of the best Science Cities in India. Sarma also expressed confidence that visitors would be impressed by the facility and its various attractions. He urged people to visit the Science City and experience what he described as a remarkable creation.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came as the Assam Science City continues to draw attention for its focus on science education, interactive exhibits and efforts to make scientific concepts accessible to the public.